Pacific Highway closed due to crash south of Coopernook

Updated June 3 2022 - 2:02am, first published 1:18am
Pacific Highway closed due to crash

UPDATE 11:45AM: Lanes are now open and traffic is moving slowly. Continue to allow extra time and expect intermittent closures while the crash site is being cleared.

