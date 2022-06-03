Pacific Highway closed due to crash

UPDATE 11:45AM: Lanes are now open and traffic is moving slowly. Continue to allow extra time and expect intermittent closures while the crash site is being cleared.
Friday, June 3, 2022
A two-car crash south of Coopernook on the Pacific Highway has blocked traffic in both directions.
There is no suitable diversion and traffic is being held at the site.
More details to come.
