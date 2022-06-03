Manning River Times

MidCoast Council sponsor $75,000 in community events

Updated June 3 2022 - 2:40am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham Music Festival was one of the events sponsored by MidCoast Council in the first round. File photo

MidCoast Council has $75,000 allocated to event sponsorship to attract and support events that capitalise on the strengths of the region to create a vibrant and connected community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.