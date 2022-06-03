Jordan Worboys special guest on On the Bench and also the Manning Hotel player of the round

IT was a profitable visit to Bridgey's Sports Power for Old Bar rugby league halfback an co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys.
He is this week's guest on the Classic Design Jewellers sponsored On the Bench, while he also took home a $100 voucher from the Manning Hotel as the player of the round for last weekend.
The Manning will sponsor a weekly player of the round award and the winner will be the best performer from either Old Bar, Wingham or Taree City. Worboys played a leading role in Old Bar's win over Macleay Valley last weekend at Kempsey. This was Old Bar's first game of what has been a rain-interrupted season.
The Manning Hotel player of the round will be announced each week during the On the Bench segment.
Worboys outlined the frustrations of the last few months caused by the continual rain, resulting closed fields and postponed games. The Pirates will play Forster-Tuncurry at the Trad field tomorrow as the Old Bar Reserve is still closed.
He revealed the Pirates have been training at Tuncurry while the Old Bar Reserve has been out of action.
Meanwhile Gary Bridge is out of COVID isolation and made his return to this week's segment, moddelling the latest Mark Hughes Foundation beanie.
All this and more on this week's On the Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers, from 4pm on the Manning River Times Facebook page.
