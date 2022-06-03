Manning River Times

Jordan Worboys special guest on On the Bench and also the Manning Hotel player of the round

June 3 2022 - 1:00am
Jordan Worboys with his $100 voucher as the winner of the Manning Hotel player of the week. He is the guest this week on the On the Bench segment. Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge are in the background, Bridgey returning this week from COVID isolation.

IT was a profitable visit to Bridgey's Sports Power for Old Bar rugby league halfback an co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys.

