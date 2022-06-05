Manning River Times

Tea Gardens service centre could be detrimental to local native animals

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
June 5 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proposed highway service centre knocked back

Five years after a planning proposal was put forward to establish a highway service centre on the Pacific Highway at Tea Gardens, MidCoast Council has decided not to let it proceed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.