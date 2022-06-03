Taree City looking for an 80 minute performance

TAREE City captain-coach Trae Clark knows his side can mix it with the other teams in the Group Three Rugby League competition.
He said the Bulls prove this in bursts. However, playing out the 80 minutes is proving the problem, with Taree without a win from two starts.
Advertisement
Taree has been on the receiving end of two heavy defeats in the last fortnight, succumbing to Forster-Tuncurry at home and then Wauchope away.
On Sunday they will host another fancied side, Port Sharks at the Jack Neal Oval.
"We know how to fix this. We just have to win some games,'' Clark maintained.
"But we have to learn to play for the 80 minutes. At the moment we score a couple of tries, then go to sleep and let in four. We have to play for the 80 minutes.''
Clark said the Bulls have to develop a winning culture. He pointed out the club has endured a tough few years where wins have been few and far between and this is having an impact.
However, Clark said the morale in the club remains upbeat.
"Everyone's happy. But we have to start winning some games, that'll make them even happier,'' he added.
"We have some quality players and we should be close to full strength on Sunday.''
Port Sharks defeated Wingham 14-12 last weekend in a scrappy encounter and have two wins from three starts so far this season.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.