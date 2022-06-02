Manning River Times

Two day June Spectacular powerboat event

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 2 2022 - 4:00am
Powerboat club readies for two day June Spectacular

MORE than 50 boats are expected to be in action for Taree Aquatic Powerboat Club's June Spectacular to be run over the June long weekend (June 11 and 12).

