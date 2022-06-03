Manning River Times

Mid Coast to tackle Adamstown in National Premier League Women's clash at Taree

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 3 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susie Coster is in doubt for Saturday night's clash against Adamstown after sustaining a leg injury in the win over New Lambton last weekend.

MID Coast go into Saturday evening's Northern NSW National Premier League Women's football clash against Adamstown at the Taree Zone Field on the back of successive wins.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.