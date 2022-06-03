MID Coast go into Saturday evening's Northern NSW National Premier League Women's football clash against Adamstown at the Taree Zone Field on the back of successive wins.
The Middies broke their duck on the scoreboard and in the goal scoring sheet when defeating New Lambton twice last weekend - one of those fixtures being a catch-up game. Mid Coast won 3-1 and 3-0.
"I guess that gives us a bit of positivity,'' coach Mick Grass said.
Now he said the Middies are looking to get some back-to-back games in what has been an interrupted season due to postponements.
Grass said Adamstown will present a different challenge.
"We know they'll throw plenty of energy at us,'' he explained.
"They're a young side and a lot of their players have come through representative programs like the Young Matildas. They've had some good wins, but they've also been a bit inconsistent. If we can get a positive result against them we'll be just behind them on the ladder.''
The Middies expect to have Newcastle Jets star Hannah Brewer available this weekend. Brewer played one of the two games against New Lambton. Grass will check the fitness of Susie Coster, who sustained a corked leg in the first match against New Lambton and was forced to sit out the second.
Grass said the Jets goal keeper Claire Coelho has undergone ankle surgery. Coelho signed with Mid Coast earlier this season but has yet to play a game.
"Claire will be at least another five weeks away. We'll have her at the back end of the season in some capacity,'' Grass said.
The twin wins last weekend lifted the Middies out of the cellar and they still have three catch-up games to play - two on the long weekend. However, Grass isn't even entertaining the prospect of playing semi-finals.
"We just want to get onto the field and improve our football and play consistently,'' he said.
"If we start getting some positive results I'll maybe start to think about semis.''
The zone field was cut about in matches last weekend. but Grass said the game will go ahead.
"It won't be pristine, but we'll be playing,'' he promised.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
