THE three remaining Lower North Coast Rugby Union clubs have started informal talks about the future of the competition next year and beyond.
This season's premiership has been reduced to three men's sides - Manning Ratz, Wallamba and Forster Tuncurry - and three in the women's 10s, the Ratz, Wallamba and Gloucester.
Ratz president Steve Rees said talks are very much in their infancy and there's no definite plan in place yet. However, he said the clubs want some sort of strategy formulated going forward.
Two clubs from 2021, Wauchope Thunder and Old Bar Clams withdrew this year citing a lack of players. The Clams, once a powerhouse in the Lower North Coast, have struggled for a decade since making the grand final in 2012.
Gloucester also didn't have the numbers to field a men's team this year and the Cockies have battled to meet commitments in recent seasons.
It's unknown if any of those clubs would be in a position to re-form in 2023.
Forster Tuncurry has also endured problems this year with their roster. Veteran rugby scribe and club official Phil Wilkins reported in May that the club was at the crossroads due to the loss of stalwarts and a lack of replacements.
The Dolphins have been the most successful club in the LNC premiership since it was formed in 2008.
Mr Rees described this year's competition as 'far from ideal' but said the clubs involved will be doing their best to make the best of a difficult situation.
However, he agreed there will have to be changes in 2023 if the code is to survive in this area.
Earlier this year the Ratz did look at the possibility of joining a lower grade competition in Newcastle when the LNC premiership hit choppy waters.
However, the lack of a women's competition and excess travel proved to be a problem. The Ratz also sought an 11th hour entry into the Upper Mid North Coast reserve grade, but this was thwarted by the Mid North Coast Zone.
Mr Rees said there haven't been any detailed conversations with the zone concerning 2023.
The Ratz have the bye this weekend.
