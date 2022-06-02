Manning River Times

Talks start on composition of 2023 Lower North Coast Rugby Union competition

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 2 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning Ratz captain-coach Dave Rees takes the ball to the Forster Tuncurry defence during a match at Tuncurry earlier this season.

THE three remaining Lower North Coast Rugby Union clubs have started informal talks about the future of the competition next year and beyond.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.