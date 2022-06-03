IT has been a fairly slow week for all types of fishing in the Manning area.
Outside results have been down due to the rough seas, but when the boats could go out snapper was the only species caught. Fish to 5.5kgs were boated.
Reports have come in of tailor on Crowdy beach up near Abby's Creek. Not big fish - only chopper size.
The bream that were around the end of the sea wall have relocated while the drummer have not yet started to spawn. They usually spawn at the end of July at Crowdy Head, but maybe it will be later this year.
Luderick and bream have been caught in the Manning but not in great numbers. Crowdy boat harbour fished well while the seas were big with good catches of bream, luderick and trevally on yabbies,.
The silver drummer did not come into the harbour.
The water in the river is still dirty and is taking a long time to clear. This is due to the lack of run in the north arm of the Manning.
