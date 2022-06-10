Taree Probus Club members recently returned from their annual week away, this year travelling to North Haven for a varied week of visiting and organised activities.
Members, wives and partners travelled up on the Monday and, after settling in, the camp kitchen provided the venue for a fun night of happy hour, a barbecue dinner and socialising over games of bingo.
Tuesday morning breakfast was at the Beach Break Cafe, followed by a walk out on the breakwall before heading to Port Macquarie and lunch at Ricardoes Tomato and Strawberry Farm.
After lunch we were given an interesting history talk by Mr Sarks, recounting how an honesty box system at the side of the road has been in operation for 21 years to the present.
He also spoke about how the over two acres, 20,000 plantings of tomatoes, in a series of hothouses, are grown hydroponically in containers of coco peat and are fed liquid nutrients three times per hour.
The houses are maintained at 14 degrees. During cooler months macadamia nut shell is burned in a furnace to heat water which is then pumped through tubing, which doubles as as a track for their harvesting machine.
As plants are past their production, the seeds are saved and sent to Queensland before being returned as 15cm seedlings for planting.
Richardoes also has one acre of strawberries undercover, grown trellis style for all year round "pick your own".
Tuesday evening we enjoyed happy hour and dinner at Club North Haven Seagulls Restaurant.
Wednesday morning was spent in nature at Sea Acres Rainforest Centre following the boardwalk through the tree canopy, immersed in the environment and able to observe the resident powerful owl and kookaburra, along with tree ferns and stags of various sizes. Lunch was enjoyed at the onsite cafe with many purchases from the gift shop.
After lunch we went to "The Other Chef" factory, who specialise in jams, relishes, sauces, pickles and other condiments, for tastings and a tour of their kitchen. The tour featured an inside view of their cooking process, packaging and storing backup stock.
This is another business that started small, selling homemade jam using locally grown ingredients at the local market, that has grown to where they are now contracted to supply Coles with 9000 jars of product, plus another an extra 9000 jars backup when required.
Wednesday evening we enjoyed happy hour and dinner at Laurieton United Services Club.
Thursday morning we travelled to Crystalline Pottery in Bonny Hills, which is operated by Rod Page. For the last 33 years Rod has developed his own rare crystal glaze which he applies to vanity basins and accessories, such as tiles, soap and toothbrush holders, birdbaths, lamp bases, teapots, vases and water filters. It was very interesting to watch Rod work and hear his story and the process of these crystals.
Thursday lunch was enjoyed at the very popular Bonny Hills Garden Centre Cafe, followed by browsing the various plots to seek out a purchase or two.
A short R and R in the afternoon before a final happy hour and dinner plus trivia games in the camp kitchen.
We returned home Friday, well fed and entertained, looking forward to next year, new activities and places to visit.
Taree Probus Club would welcome any retired or semi retired men interested in fun and fellowship, like we experienced in North Haven, to join us. Any men interested can phone our president Alan on 6553 9298 or our secretary Tony on 6552 4284 for more details.
Planning is well underway for our 40th year celebrations.
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 21 at Taree Railway Institute Bowling Club, High Street, from 9.30am. Morning tea is available. A representative from The Stroke Foundation will be guest speaker
