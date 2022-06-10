Thursday morning we travelled to Crystalline Pottery in Bonny Hills, which is operated by Rod Page. For the last 33 years Rod has developed his own rare crystal glaze which he applies to vanity basins and accessories, such as tiles, soap and toothbrush holders, birdbaths, lamp bases, teapots, vases and water filters. It was very interesting to watch Rod work and hear his story and the process of these crystals.

