IT'LL be like the start of the season for Taree Wildcats when they tackle Kempsey Saints in the Coastal Premier League football clash at Kempsey tomorrow.
Postponed games due to wet weather have sidelined the Wildcats for the best part of a month, with Taree's last game a 10-0 defeat at the hands of Coffs United on a sodden Omaru Park on May 7.
"There's one positive, we haven't had any injury problems and we should have close to our best this week,'' Wildcats coach Shannon Hall said.
"Josh Marks is still out with a hamstring problem, but everyone else is right.''
However, Hall concedes the lack of football is having a negative impact.
"We're not playing so the motivation goes down a bit,'' Hall said.
"And because we don't have an alternate venue, we haven't trained while Omaru's been closed.''
He said Omaru is still saturated, but with improving weather this week he was hoping to get a run on the field last night.
Hall said Saints will be hard on their home ground.
"I think they've managed to get most of their games in,'' he added.
The Wildcats sit in last place and getting off the bottom of the ladder will be their immediate priority.
Hall said it's been a difficult year, but added a couple of wins can quickly turn that around.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
