Taree Quota Club welcomes new members

June 2 2022 - 2:00am
Janenne Towers and Nancy Boyling welcoming new members Christine Beach and Carol Dever to Taree Quota Club. Photo supplied

At a recent meeting of Taree Quota Club, president Janenne Towers welcomed new members Christine Beach and Carol Dever. Both ladies were introduced to Quota by Nancy Boyling.

