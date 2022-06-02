At a recent meeting of Taree Quota Club, president Janenne Towers welcomed new members Christine Beach and Carol Dever. Both ladies were introduced to Quota by Nancy Boyling.
Taree Quota is a non-profit organisation which raises money in the Manning Valley primarily to empower local women, support positive child development and inspire future leaders in our community.
Advertisement
If you would like to do something worthwhile and meaningful for our community while at the same time enjoying fun and fellowship with like-minded women, Taree Quota Club could be just the answer.
Members are welcomed irrespective of the time you may have available or the level of commitment you are happy to make - every little bit helps - and the friendships made in Quota are often life long.
To learn more, or if you are interested in becoming a Quotarian, Nancy Boyling will be happy to answer any questions on 0407 585 526.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.