HALFBACK Nash Atkins will retain his place in the Wingham first grade squad regardless of the availability of Jarom Haines for the remainder of the Group Three Rugby League season.
Tigers captain-coach Mitch Collins assured that Atkins did enough in last Sunday's 14-12 loss of Port Macquarie to maintain his spot somewhere in the side. Haines, a former Newcastle representative, was expected to make his debut for the Tigers in the match, but along with fellow import, centre Josh Griffiths, was a late withdrawal.
Advertisement
Collins said both should be right for Sunday's game against Macleay Valley at Kempsey, although this was dependent on them training last night.
Atkins played seven against the Sharks and Collins said he did everything asked. He teamed with another youngster, Harry Lewis in the halves.
"He's come along leaps and bounds and after what he did during the pre-season, he deserves his spot,'' Collins said of Atkins, who assumed the halfback's role last year when then-captain-coach Mick Sullivan was locked down in the Central Coast.
Slightly built fullback Blake Sky was another Tiger who impressed coach Collins. Sky took a hammering from the defenders, but was undaunted, went looking for work and was safe under pressure.
"Blake's only played a handful of games in the last couple of years but he was one of our best last week along with Blake Fraser and Aaron Groom,'' Collins said.
Collins said he took a number of positives out of the encounter, which was Wingham's first competition hit-out for the year.
"Our defence was really good, especially on our line. With the amount of ball we dropped, it had to be. I thought our shape was good as well and that'll get better when we get some more game time,'' he said.
Collins said the Tigers will have to improve their completions while he agreed his side was clunky in attack. However, both are forgivable under the unusual circumstances this soggy season has thrown up, he added.
He warned that the Tigers will pay if they don't complete against the Mustangs, a team that punishes opposing teams for their mistakes.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.