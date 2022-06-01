First Steps Count fundraiser at Gotcha Speckle Park Farm

A fundraising event for First Steps Count on Saturday, May 28 raised close to $30,000 for the Taree child and community centre.
Local businesses, organisations and individuals ensured the success the fundraiser.
"The Manning Valley community has excelled a
gain!" Rosemary Sinclair AO, First Steps Count secretary said.
"Their outstanding support will help ensure successful operations of the First Steps Count Child and Community Centre in Manning Gardens Taree."
Steve and Diep Atkins of Gotcha Speckle Park on Dumaresq Island hosted the special luncheon to raise funds for First Steps Count.
More than 170 Guests from the wider Taree region were treated to the delights of Gotcha's facilities and a delicious luncheon prepared by The Little Catering Co. of Forster, supported by Donna Carrier of Bent on Food in Wingham.
Jack and Co Food Stores was a major contributor along with Ray White Real Estate, Gather+Place, The Royal Hotel Taree, The Switcher - Anna Godfrey, Finns Old Bar, Saltwater Surf School, Valley Industries, Uniting Taree, White Palms Weddings and Events, Caldon Group, Better Business Taree, Four Pines Brewery, Local Pest Experts, and Mid Coast Aerial Imaging.
Child Care Services Taree and Districts along with Wynter Tavern provided a mini-bus service, T-Larman Music entertained guests and 22 Grams and Espresso Café and Coffee Van offered the essential end of lunch caffeine hit.
Construction is well underway for this innovative project for children and their families with the opening of Stage One planned for November 2022.
