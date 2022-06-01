Manning River Times

First Steps Count fundraiser at Gotcha Speckle Park Farm

June 1 2022 - 6:00am
A fundraising event for First Steps Count on Saturday, May 28 raised close to $30,000 for the Taree child and community centre.

