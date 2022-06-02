TRENT Hammond will play his first game of hockey for NSW since he was a schoolboy when he lines up in the Blues over 34 team to contest the Australian Masters Championship on the Gold Coast in October.
Hammond, now 34, last played for NSW as an under 17. He'd previously represented the State at under 13 level.
"Been a while,'' the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week smiled.
He receives a $50 open order at Iguana as the sport award winner.
Hammond was a member of the Manning side that played in the State Masters earlier this year at Penrith, where Manning made the semi-finals. He was in his preferred position of right back, although he isn't sure if this is where he'll turn out for NSW.
"We have a training session in Newcastle and we'll head to the Gold Coast a couple of days before the championship for more training,'' he explained.
"I suppose I'll find out then where I'm playing. I hope it's right back, but I don't really mind where they put me.''
He'll have another representative appointment on the holiday long weekend when he heads to Tamworth with the Manning men's opens for the State championships.
"This is the first time we've had a team for a couple of years,'' Hammond explained.
"Because of COVID it wasn't played for two years and the season before that our younger players were too young and the older guys had lost a bit of interest.
"Everyone's keen now and we should go alright.''
Hammond has been playing hockey since he was seven and he's always been with Chatham Wolves.
"I had a couple of years off, but I came back about five or six years ago,'' he said.
He was a member of Chatham sides that dominated the Manning division one competition for a decade.
"I missed the first two or three years, but I was there for the rest,'' he said.
However, the Wolves are now in a rebuilding phase and Hammond is relishing the challenge.
"We've got some promising young players,'' he said.
"So it's good, working with them and hopefully we'll get back to the top again. I'm enjoying my hockey.''
Manning club Sharks will be the team to beat for the Mid Coast Hockey League men's title, Hammond forecasts. This is contested by six clubs, three each from the Manning and Port Macquarie.
A premiership will probably be beyond Chatham this season although Hammond stressed the Wolves will be competitive.
He's also looking forward to playing in Masters matches for a few years to come.
"I've only just qualified (by age), so yeah, I'll be around for a while yet,'' he smiled.
