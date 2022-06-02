Manning River Times

Trent Hammond named in NSW over 34 hockey side

By Mick McDonald
June 2 2022 - 6:00pm
Trent Hammond playing for Chatham in the Mid Coast Hockey League. He'll represent NSW over 34s later this year in the Australian Masters Championships.

TRENT Hammond will play his first game of hockey for NSW since he was a schoolboy when he lines up in the Blues over 34 team to contest the Australian Masters Championship on the Gold Coast in October.

