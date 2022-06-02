This year marks Scouts NSW Air Activity Centre's 50 year anniversary, and as part of the celebrations, a Regional Air Activity Day will be held July 23-24 at Taree Regional Airport.
The local event promises to be full of excitement with participants provided an up-close inspection of all the various components of the Scouts Cessna 172 aircraft provided by Scout Activity Leader pilots, allowing participants the chance to ask questions.
The highlight of the day will be an activity flight of around 25 minutes in one of Scouts Australia's own aeroplanes, where each passenger can listen-in with their own headset as the pilot communicates with air traffic control and other aircraft. In flight, the pilot will provide a commentary and explanation of aircraft controls and procedures when possible.
The Scouts NSW Air Activity Centre, located at Camden Airport, has been conducting Air Activity Days for Scout Units most weekends in term time since June 1972.
As part of its 50th anniversary, the occasion will be marked with an open day and official ceremony and plaque unveiling attended by Neville Tomkins OAM JP and other dignitaries at Camden Airport on Sunday, June 5.
Records indicate over the first five years of the air activity centre's operation, approximately 15,000 Scout and Guide members were introduced to aviation. By the 10th anniversary this number rose to more than 50,000. Today, 50 years on, more than 250,000 youth members have been introduced to the world of aviation.
Chief Commissioner Tomkins OAM JP explains, "the goal of Scouts is for youth members to learn life skills such as independent thinking, leadership and problem solving. The air activity centre provides unique aviation related activities that contribute to this learning in a fun and practical way."
From the quarter of a million Scouts associated with the program, many have progressed to successful careers in aviation; including former Scouts Aaron Wardle, Boyd Williams, Sean Golding and Geoff Scrimes, all joining QANTAS as commercial pilots. Daniel Rotenstein completed his first solo flight at the air activity centre almost a decade ago and recently obtained his wings with the Royal Australian Air Force.
Greg Davie, State Commissioner, Air Activities Scouts NSW, has been flying with the air activity centre since he was a Scout himself and did his first solo flight in 1979.
"Flying is something I've always been passionate about, and Scouts really inspired me to get into the cockpit from an early age. I've been an active pilot since the early '80s and this year at almost 60, I finally received my commercial pilot's licence and flight instructor rating which was a lifelong goal of mine," he said.
