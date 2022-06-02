Manning River Times
What'S on

Scouts NSW Air Activity Centre Regional Activity Day in Taree in July

June 2 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year marks Scouts NSW Air Activity Centre's 50 year anniversary, and as part of the celebrations, a Regional Air Activity Day will be held July 23-24 at Taree Regional Airport.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.