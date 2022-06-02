Tinonee Topics: congratulations to local artist

Congratulations
Congratulations and well done to local Tinonee artist Rodney Spicer, who took out first prize in the major regional Peabody Wilpinjong Prize of $3000 for his Australiana painting titled Strike-a-Light.
Rodney has been a resident of Tinonee for well over 25 years and has enjoyed a number of successes in the past.
Sunny days
It has been nice to have a few days of sunshine without rain but unfortunately the weather forecast is predicting some strong and cold winds for this week and I guess we can expect the weather to turn cold seeing June 1 is the beginning of winter.
Everyone out this way is struggling to get on their lawns without bogging or leaving tracks - guess it will dry out one day soon hopefully.
Birthday celebrations
The highlight of my week was on Saturday, May 28 when I turned 75 years old. I had planned on it being a quiet one but hubby John had other plans. We headed off to Wingham Services Club for a quick lunch as I had booked into a Trove Zoom session at the Taree Library at 2pm.
It wasn't long before the surprise took place when my dear Aunt Gwen, accompanied by cousin Di and husband Josh came up behind me, soon followed by friend Helen. Shortly afterwards cousin Helen and husband Jeff arrived with a cake container, then our cruise friends Kerry and Grahame. Then the penny dropped, as they say.
We all enjoyed a lovely lunch then the birthday cake, organised by John, in the design of a Kodak box brownie camera, the artistic work of the folk at McKeough's Cake Shop, arrived.
A number of photos were taken by Di and Jeff so I could remember the day.
I did manage to get to the library session even though I was a little late but did enjoy it as well joining fellow Tinonee Historical Society members Barbara, Peter and Sue who were amongst the 15 persons in attendance.
Thanks to my family members including brother John and his family, my children Fiona and Andrew and his family, my bridesmaid Margaret (who all live in Qld) phoning me to wish me a great day.
Mondrook School cleanup
Thanks once again to the person/persons who mowed the grounds T the former Mondrook School at the end of last week - not sure if it was council workers or others, but it certainly makes it look much neater.
Road conditions
Just a plea to everyone travelling on our local roads, especially the Tinonee to Wingham Road, to watch out for the ever growing number of potholes and to travel to the required speed limit only and not use it as a race track.
