MidCoast Council establishes economic development steering committee

Economic development was a key priority for this term of MidCoast Council, mayor, Claire Pontin said after announcing the establishment of an advisory group.
The steering group will be made up of the mayor and presidents of the MidCoast, Forster Tuncurry, Taree and Gloucester business chambers who will provide advice on the development of an economic development strategy for the region.
It is important we set up effective and efficient processes that can make it happen, Cr Pontin said.
"This small steering group can help us get this right," she said.
"Through the discussions I have had with the business chambers, progress associations and local business people, I have seen real commitment to growing the economy of the Mid-Coast area."
She said the group would provide advice on the terms of reference for and make-up of a broader consultative committee to work with stakeholders on a 10-year economic development strategy, which would also involve councillors and the business community.
"The economic development strategy will provide a roadmap for future work to stimulate the economy of our local area," Cr Pontin said.
"In developing the strategy, we will need to engage with all sectors of the economy, including small business, primary producers, tourism, retailers and service providers, Aboriginal groups, and more."
Cr Pontin said the committee would also help set up a number of pilot projects to help support the economy in the short-term.
"Progress on the work of the committee will be reported regularly to the elected council and the community."
Other areas of focus for 2022-23 are local and regional roads, development assessment, customer service and climate change.
More details on the focus areas can be found in MidCoast Council draft plans, strategies and budget for the 2022-23 year. These are currently on exhibition and the community is invited to make comment.
They can be found online at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/ipr and in printed versions at council customer service centres and libraries.
