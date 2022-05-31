Talking about poo might sometimes be taboo but the Cancer Council is continuing its mission to beat the stigma, celebrating residents of Taree, with 47.1 per cent of eligible residents participating in the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program.
New data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has shown that the participation rate in the Taree region has also increased.
"Bowel cancer is Australia's second biggest cancer killer claiming the lives of around 100 Australians each week," Tim Chapman, community program coordinator said.
"Thankfully however, we have a screening test that can detect these cancers early, often before symptoms arise."
The promising participation rates in Taree comes as Cancer Council continues to educate community members on the importance of screening.
"Locals in Taree who have completed their bowel screening test deserve a pat on the back and we would encourage everyone to talk to their friends and family who are aged 50-74 and ask them if they've done their test - talking about poo isn't taboo when it could save your life," Mr Chapman said.
"Cancer Council's goal is to see all regions across the state have these high participation rates because we know that if we can increase participation across the country from four in 10 to six in 10, we could save 84,000 lives over the next 20 years."
Cancer Council is working with businesses in the Taree CBD and surrounding regions to promote Bowel Screening under a 'Businesses for Bowel Screen' initiative. This week Spotlight employees made a pledge to Bowel Screen or communicate the importance of Bowel Screening to loved ones.
The National Bowel Cancer Screening Program delivers screening kits to the homes of eligible Australians aged 50-74 every two years. The test is free, quick and hygienic and can be completed at home and returned in the post.
If your business would like to support the Businesses for Bowel Screen then contact Tim at the Cancer Council on 6659 8400.
