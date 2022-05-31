Manning River Times

Taree townspeople participating in bowel cancer screening, spurred on by Cancer Council campaign

May 31 2022 - 2:00am
Tim Chapman of the Cancer Council and employees of Spotlight having fun talking Bowel Screening. Photo supplied

Talking about poo might sometimes be taboo but the Cancer Council is continuing its mission to beat the stigma, celebrating residents of Taree, with 47.1 per cent of eligible residents participating in the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program.

