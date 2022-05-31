WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins has scotched rumours that star imports Jarom Haines and Josh Griffiths won't be playing in this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.
The former Kurri players were expected to debut for the Tigers in last Sunday's game against Port Macquarie.
However, Collins said after the match that both were late withdrawals, one as late as Sunday morning.
There were rumours circulating around the ground that neither would play this year, however Collins assured this is not the case.
"They both should be right this week,'' he said.
Haines is a representative halfback, Griffiths a centre. Both live in the Newcastle area.
The Tigers were beaten 14-12 by the Sharks in what was their first hit-out for the season. Wingham will play Macleay Valley on Sunday and are due to meet Old Bar at Wingham in a game postponed from a fortnight ago on Saturday, June 11 which is the holiday long weekend.
Last Sunday's game was switched to Tuncurry as the Wingham Sporting Complex remains closed due to the ongoing wet weather.
In other Group Three games this weekend Old Bar is due to host Forster-Tuncurry while Port City and Wauchope clash at Port Regional Stadium, both on Saturday. Sunday will see Taree at home to the Port Sharks while Verge Street Oval at Kempsey will be the venue for the Macleay Valley/Wingham encounter.
Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge said there is a strong possibility the Old Bar/Forster game could switch to Tuncurry, however, this hadn't been confirmed at the time of writing. Mr Bridge expects to other matches to go ahead per program.
Last weekend's round was the first this year where no games had to be postponed due to wet weather.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
