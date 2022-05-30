Fatal accident along The Bucketts Way

A man has died at the scene following a single vehicle accident along The Bucketts Way, Craven last night, Sunday, May 29.
Believed to be aged in his 20s the man was driving through the village when his sedan failed to navigate a corner, left the road and hit a tree.
Advertisement
He is yet to be identified.
Emergency services arrived at the scene just after 10pm, but were unable to assist the victim.
Craven is located 90 kilometres west of Forster.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.