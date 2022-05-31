Manning River Times

NSW Government commits more than $85 million to Shark Management Program until 2026

May 31 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SMART drumlines.

Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead is encouraging beachgoers to have their say on a suite of shark mitigation measures currently in place in the region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.