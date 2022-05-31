Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead is encouraging beachgoers to have their say on a suite of shark mitigation measures currently in place in the region.
With the NSW Government committing more than $85 million to its Shark Management Program until 2026, an annual survey is being conducted to measure community feedback to the initiative.
"This annual survey aims to capture local sentiments about the current approach and the feedback from coastal Councils, stakeholders and residents will help guide future decision making. We want to engage the community to strike the right balance, to protect people with minimal harm to wildlife," Mr Bromhead said.
In 2021 to 2022, the NSW Government committed $21.4 million to roll out successfully trialed technologies along the NSW coastline.
These technologies include drone surveillance, SMART (Shark-Management-Alert-in-Real-Time) drumlines and shark listening stations which detect and track tagged animals, while issuing alerts to the public.
Locally, 15 SMART drumlines have been rolled out from Tuncurry beach to Seven Mile Beach, in addition to drone use at Black Head, Forster and Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving Clubs.
The government also announced a boost of $4.4 million in the same period, for additional mitigation methods, as well as ongoing funding to continue the overarching program.
"I'm asking everyone to take 10 minutes out of your day to offer your thoughts about how we can better manage our oceans and beaches" Mr Bromhead said.
"We want to hear what people think about the program so far, specifically whether it gives them confidence that we're reducing the risk of human-shark interactions."
To fill out the survey, visit the NSW Shark Smart website before Thursday, June 16, 2022.
For more information on the NSW Shark Management Program, please visit www.sharksmart.nsw.gov.au
