IT'S been a difficult year however, Mid Coast Football had a double celebration after two wins over New Lambton in National Premier League Women's fixtures played in Newcastle.
Mid Coast hadn't won a game going into the weekend and also hadn't scored a goal.
However, they won the first match 3-1 and backed up with a 3-0 result in a catch-up clash played on Sunday.
"They were pretty excited,'' coach Mick Grass said.
Tash Ruge scored the opening goal in the first clash against New Lambton before Evie Bobilak finished with a double.
Grass said the side had a bit of a stumble early in the second half.
"We led 2-0 but they got back to 2-1 and looked to be getting on top. But we regained our composure, scored another goal and grabbed the win,'' Grass said.
The game was also held up for around 45 minutes when a storm hit the area just after halftime.
Ginger Harrison, playing her first game of the season was outstanding for Mid Coast at centre back.
Newcastle Jets star Hannah Brewer was available for Sunday's fixture, where Mid Coast dominated from the outset, winning 3-0.
Here Kirrilly Hughes in the midfield played what Grass described as her best game for the club.
"There was a bit of pressure off and they all responded played well,'' Grass said.
"Now we have to learn to play when the pressure is on.''
Mid Coast will play Adamstown on Saturday night at the Zone Field at Taree.
Grass hopes the side will be able to train on a field this week.
"The fields were closed last week but the weather's improved so hopefully we'll be okay,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
