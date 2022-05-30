Manning River Times

Two wins for Mid Coast Football in National Premier League Women

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:15am, first published 4:00am
Evie Bobilak scored two of Mid Coast's goals in the 3-1 win over New Lambton on Saturday night. Mid Coast then beat New Lambton 3-0 on Sunday.

IT'S been a difficult year however, Mid Coast Football had a double celebration after two wins over New Lambton in National Premier League Women's fixtures played in Newcastle.

