Thunder and lightning couldn't stop Wallamba Bulls

By Phil Wilkins
May 30 2022 - 3:00am
Wallamba's backline ace Chris Tout scored a scintillating try against Manning Ratz in the clash at Nabiac

THUNDER and lightning temporarily brought a stop to the rugby union before the Wallamba Bulls resumed business to eclipse the Manning River Ratz, 24-5, in a fine performance at Nabiac on Saturday.

