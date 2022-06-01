The Old Bar Beach RSL Auxiliary recently organised a very successful fundraising event at Fay's Twin Cinema, Taree. Thanks to an offer from Howard Cinemas, a gala event was arranged including viewing of the new release, Top Gun Maverick .
What a fun and wonderful night.
Advertisement
The auxiliary prepared a wonderful selection of hors d'oeuvres for the guests along with donated beverages.
Many veterans, apart from the Old Bar sub-branch family, along with other locals, came along to support the evening. The movie was enjoyed by everyone.
Sub-branch president, Jeff Early, expressed his thanks to the auxiliary and to those who supported the evening. Special thanks were extended to Vickie Jackson, Teresa Earley, Suzie Hignett and Jan Crockett for all their work in making this such a successful evening.
Supporters of the sub-branch are also thanked for their ongoing support and for making the event successful. Coles Old Bar; The Gourmet Butcher Old Bar; Old Bar Cellars; The Old Bar Tavern; Metro Old Bar; Natural Beauty Old Bar-Suzie Hignett and Fays Twin Cinema.
By any measure, the MidCoast Council community conversation held recently in Old Bar was very successful. Compared to attendance by the local community at gatherings in other towns and villages, Old Bar's was very well supported with more than 50 people showing up.
Five of our councillors were present, led by Mayor Clare Pontin. Senior council staff fielded many questions from the audience following their talk on various aspects of their particular portfolios. Paul de Szell, Rob Scott and Paul Griffiths were the main recipients of the questioning.
A major topic of discussion and questioning was centred around various forms of recreation and council was able to advise that surveys had revealed that walking was the most popular form of recreation in Old Bar.
Council staff appear to be very aware of most of the needs and wants of the community but funding will always be an issue. Some on the wish list are a very long way off because of funding.
A wealth of information is available on council's website and you are encouraged to use "Have your say" to send any information to council.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.