Manning River Times

Old Bar Beach RSL Auxiliary organises fundraising movie screening

By Ian Dimmock
June 1 2022 - 12:00am
The Old Bar Beach RSL Auxiliary recently organised a very successful fundraising event at Fay's Twin Cinema, Taree. Thanks to an offer from Howard Cinemas, a gala event was arranged including viewing of the new release, Top Gun Maverick .

