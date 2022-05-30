BROTHERS Jordan and Isaac Worboys steered Old Bar Pirates to a 26-22 win over a fast finishing Macleay Valley in the Group Three Rugby League game played at Kempsey.
Jordan played halfback with Isaac at five-eighth and they complemented each other perfectly, controlling the tempo of play as the Pirates claimed their first win of the season in their first game. Old Bar's earlier fixtures were postponed due to the on going wet weather.
The Pirates led 26-14 with around 10 minutes left on the clock, however, the Mustangs rallied, scoring two late tries. Neither was converted, allow the Pirates to leave for home with the two competition points.
"It was an entertaining game of footy,'' Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge said.
He added the field was in good order, despite some rain on Saturday.
Old Bar led throughout, but couldn't put the determined Mustangs away.
Apart from the Worboys brothers, prop Rumone Jackson worked hard for the Pirates while captain-coach Mick Henry turned in a typically busy effort.
Veteran Mal Webster did his best to spark the Mustangs while captain-coach Ant Cowan, who started the game from the bench, made his presence felt when he joined the fray. The Mustangs also have plenty of pace out wide and when the spun the ball they troubled the defence. Fullback Tyrell Dungay was particularly dangerous.
Isaac Worboys missed a chunk of last season after he broke his jaw in the opening game. He returned just before the competition was suspended when the State went into lockdown in August. He'll be a key player in Old Bar's premiership campaign this year.
Macleay will host Wingham next Sunday while Old Bar is due to play Forster-Tuncurry at Old Bar on Saturday, however, Mr Bridge said this game could be switched to Tuncurry.
By Paul Jobber
TEENAGE winger Nelson Young scored his first top-grade hat-trick as Wauchope crushed Taree City 50-16 on Saturday.
The 19-year-old scored three of the Blues' nine tries as they built on last week's surprise 14-12 upset win over Port Sharks and moved momentarily into second spot on the Group 3 rugby league ladder.
Wauchope raced in four tries in 11 minutes leading up to half-time.
It saw them turn a 6-4 deficit into an unassailable 26-6 lead at the break after the Bulls momentarily hit the front in the 29th minute.
Blues captain-coach Beau Kettle said it was their little-known backline that played an integral role in the 34-point victory.
"Our two wingers are 19 and one of our centres is 19 as well so they're only young fellas, but they slot straight into our rhythm of what we do," he said.
"Birdy and I like to work with them a lot and they like to listen which is a massive plus."
Experienced left centre Sam Watts scored a double and caused plenty of problems for Taree City's right-edge defence before he succumbed to tight quads early in the second half.
"I don't know how many line breaks Sammy has had this year, but he pulled up a bit sore with his quads so he came off for a rest," Kettle said.
For 30 minutes the luckless Bulls competed, but when the tide turned they were unable to wrestle back any momentum.
Bulls captain-coach Trae Clark lamented the snowball effect that losing was having on his side.
"We're very close in games and then we let in about 20 points in 10 minutes and you can't do that in first grade," he said.
"Clubs have their ups and downs and we've obviously been down for the last couple of years.
"When you're not winning games and you get points scored on you, you think it's going to be the same thing. Confidence goes a long way, mate. When you're confident you can claw your way back you usually do. We've just got to pick our confidence up."
Second-rower Ethan Currey and front-rower Josh Northam tried hard, but they didn't have a lot of support.
"Wauchope have a fit pack so I thought our boys went pretty good, but other than that we got done by 50 so there's not really too many good players I guess," Clark said.
Clark felt his side was capable of a lot more, but their confidence had taken a hit and would only improve through a win.
