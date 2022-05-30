Manning River Times

Old Bar hold off fast finishing Macleay Mustangs

May 30 2022 - 2:00am
Halfback Jordan Worboys was outstanding for Old Bar in the clash against Macleay Valley.

BROTHERS Jordan and Isaac Worboys steered Old Bar Pirates to a 26-22 win over a fast finishing Macleay Valley in the Group Three Rugby League game played at Kempsey.

