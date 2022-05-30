PORT Macquarie held off a determined Wingham side to claim a 14-12 victory in a scrappy Group Three Rugby League game played in perfect conditions at Tuncurry.
The match was switched to Tuncurry as the Wingham Sporting Complex remains closed due to wet weather.
This was Wingham's first game of the season as their other fixtures have been postponed due to the Big Wet. It was the third match for the Sharks and they've now won two from three.
The Sharks led 10-6 at halftime and increased the advantage to 14-6 early in the second section.
Port hooker Mitch Wilbow opened the scoring with an individual effort that would be an early nomination for the try of the year. The pacey Wilbow scooted out of dummy half and raced through a gap before giving the cover no chance in a 60 metre run.
Five-eighth Josh Anttilia converted.
Wilbow made it a double soon after when he worked over from dummy half, capitalising in the next set after the Tigers failed to find touch from a penalty.
On the cusp of halftime and after pressure the Tigers worked the ball wide and winger Liam Phillips did well to work his way over in the corner. Fletcher Lewis landed an angled conversion as the hooter sounded
Centre Oli Nosworthy took a short pass to race over for an unconverted try for the Sharks soon after the restart and at 14-6 it appeared as though Port would go on to claim a comfortable win, given Wingham's lack of game time.
However, the Tigers had other ideas and their defence hardened even if their attack was clunky. Prop Blake Fraser eventually worked his way through tackles from close range to score and Lewis added the extras to get the Tigers within two points at 14-12
But the Tigers didn't get too many more opportunities in Port territory as the Sharks dominated field position, aided by some shoddy handling by the Tigers.
Hookers, Wilbow and his Wingham counterpart Mitch Collins were the two outstanding players, even if Collins did overplay his hand at times. The Sharks have a smart centre pairing in Nosworthy and Dylan Adams although both had limited opportunities. Both forward packs worked hard.
However, neither coach was particularly impressed with the performance,
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said his side made too many mistakes. While he said this was understandable given it was their first game for the year, he said fundamental errors, like failing to find touch from a penalty and kicking out on the full from a re-start, were unforgivable.
"You don't win games doing that,'' he said.
James Kelly from Port Sharks said his side didn't stick to their structure and this was a concern.
However, he added the effort was an improvement on the previous week when they were beaten by Wauchope.
The Sharks are due to play struggling Taree City at Taree next Sunday while the Tigers head to Kempsey to play Macleay Mustangs, also on Sunday.
