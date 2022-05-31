THERE there have been more than 300 postponed games in the Football Mid North Coast Zone this season due to ongoing wet weather and closed fields.
FMNC chairman Lance Fletcher said this when revealing that all competitions would be extended by three weeks.
Advertisement
"This includes Mini Roo games. The finals series will then follow the season,'' he explained.
"Once we get clear weather, we will schedule individual catch-up games to ensure all matches are completed by finals time.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.