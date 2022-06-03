A big thank you to everyone who attended or helped to make the Biggest Morning Tea, to raise funds for the Cancer Council, a successful event last Friday, May 27 at the Lansdowne Community Hall.
Local lady Val Archer who organised the morning was happy with the response of those of you who donated prizes, their time and of course, their donations to the Cancer Council. Thank you to those of you who donated even though you could not come to the event.
A total of $300 was raised on the day. It was a lovely morning with lots of laughs, fun and plenty of great food.
Lansdowne School students from Years 3-6 will be attending the PSSA soccer gala day on Friday, June 24 at the Wingham Sporting Complex. Transport to and from Wingham will be by parents.
On Thursday, June 30 all students from kindergarten to year six will attend the Junkyard Beats Show at the Manning Entertainment Centre.
Lansdowne School students Dakota, Blaise, Kataya and Matilda reported on their schools visit to the GRIP leadership conference at Forster on May 25. At the conference they learnt about integrity, generosity, and responsibility.
There were many other schools there and the students were all given an opportunity to go on stage and perform. The conference gave them ideas on how to help them be good leaders and work towards supporting their school and students.
The school is also looking at going on a school camp in early Term 4 if there are enough students interested in going. Due to the fires, floods and COVID it has been quite some time since the school last went on a camp.
In the past they have gone to The Great Aussie Bush Camp at Tea Gardens and Adventure Land at Tuncurry. They have also looked at going to Chiltern Lodge at Old Bar or The Dolphin Marine in Coffs Harbour. They would be away for two nights and three days.
The Upper Lansdowne Craft Group had a busy day on Thursday, May 26 when they held a day for the Cancer Council in the Upper Lansdowne Hall. There was lots of food and heaps of fun on the day with all quilts and a blanket sold.
Prize winners were Robyn Lauder, Marg Affleck, Pat Blair, Celia Matthew, Nell Marshman, Marion Whetton, June Brown, Jordan Fussell, Jen Chapman and Aileen Chapman.
At the end of the day, they had raised more than $1000.
Robyn Lauder would like to thank their wonderful community that came together to raise this money in a great spirit, by helping in so many ways. They all made the efforts worthwhile.
The Lansdowne Soccer Club would like to hear from any who would be interested in signing up with the club to play in the juniors, seniors, and ladies' teams. You can contact either Scott Morrison or Lea Shaw if you would like to play.
In soccer matches last week the men's team lost to Wallamba 2-0 and the ladies team won 4-0.
Lansdowne Fishing Club's next outing is this weekend, June 4 and 5. Target species is salmon and drummer.
Memberships fees for the fishing club is seniors $5 and juniors $2. To be in the fishing club you will also have to be a member of the main club, the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club.
The fishing club's fund raising raffles will be the normal 15 trays, and a supporter's tray.
Ivan Minett was the winner of the monthly prize which was a handmade coffee table made by Beres Millgate.
