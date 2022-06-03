Manning River Times
Photos

News from Lansdowne Valley

By Margaret Haddon
June 3 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A big thank you to everyone who attended or helped to make the Biggest Morning Tea, to raise funds for the Cancer Council, a successful event last Friday, May 27 at the Lansdowne Community Hall.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.