Taree Rotary celebrates 85 years of service to the community

The Rotarians of Okayama Chuo have become very special to all of us and based on their actions, vice versa. I think it is the best international project we have done. The sister club arrangement has been going now for almost 25 years and was an important part of Brian Hole's presidency. He signed the formal agreement in the most memorable and enjoyable ceremony I can remember . My respects also to Herb Beer who was one of the early driving forces towards engaging with the city of Okayama and the Rotary Club of Okayama Chuo.