Taree Rotary celebrates 85 years of service to the community

For any organization to survive for 85 years in a world that is constantly changing is a remarkable achievement.
Rotary as an organization was formed in February 1905, so Rotary International was only 32 years old when the Rotary Club of Taree was formed in 1937, -sponsored by Rotary Club of Newcastle.
To put that in some context, Rotary arrived in Austria in 1938 and Italy in 1939, so this is very old and distinguished club by any measure and we can be proud of its many achievements.
Our lives are series of threads, in career and privately - those threads build a complex and unique patchwork, which reflects all aspects of who we are. Rotary was an important thread for me.
How did I become associated with Rotary?
After many career experiments and experiences, (all of which I enjoyed) I decided to pursue my love of images and with Jan's help, opened a pokey little photographic store in the Valley Fair shopping Centre. This was after I had declined offers of work as a journalist and broadcaster in other cities.
My first customer was Apexian and later a distinguished Rotarian called Peter DahDah. We have been friends ever since. That little one-man store eventually brought about many changes to the photo industry and spawned Australia's largest group of photo specialists - the Camera House group.
One day, Roy Allan dropped into my store, introduced himself and explained he was from the Rotary Club of Taree and would I like to consider joining the club. I thought Rotary was only for special people, but on a handshake I agreed to come along one night as his guest to see what it was all about. And from memory, I think it was the year of Rex Yen's presidency, I became a proud Rotarian.
There have been many highlights for me as a member of the Rotary Club of Taree including the creation of special audio-visuals for Rotary conferences, the aerial photography for the planning of Rotary Park - one of the best Rotary legacies on the coast. I also enjoyed being a Rotary director looking after international exchange students - really great experiences with quality human beings, all future leaders of their communities.
And the really big one, assisting to create, maintain and grow our Sister Club arrangement with the Rotary Club of Okayama Chuo in southern Japan.
The Rotarians of Okayama Chuo have become very special to all of us and based on their actions, vice versa. I think it is the best international project we have done. The sister club arrangement has been going now for almost 25 years and was an important part of Brian Hole's presidency. He signed the formal agreement in the most memorable and enjoyable ceremony I can remember . My respects also to Herb Beer who was one of the early driving forces towards engaging with the city of Okayama and the Rotary Club of Okayama Chuo.
The other thing I am very proud of is that one day I was talking with Ashley Cleaver and brought up the matter of introducing women to Rotary. After some discussion, we decided to introduce the idea to a forthcoming Rotary dinner meeting. I well remember dropping that bomb at a Rotary meeting at Manuel's Restaurant. World War III broke out almost immediately and I needed urgent surgery after being sawn off at the knees by some Rotary luminaries.
Following a harsh rejection of the idea, I was quietly determined and we decided to reintroduce the subject in about six months' time. This produced a more muted response and within a year or so we had our first female member.
You have to ask yourself: what would Rotary be today without our female members? The change spread across Australia and the world. Although many members threatened to resign, in the end most did not and our club, and Rotary worldwide, are stronger and better for the move.
Finally, a tribute to president Susie Ploder; she took on the top job and with energy and determination, has made it work. Well done Susie.
Author Alan Small joined the Rotary Club of Taree on the March 28, 1966 with a category in photographic retailing. The club's longest serving member, Max Carey joined the club on December 19, 1960.
