A week of inspiration

Let's talk about people who inspire us.
Hats off to Team Taree, a group of like-minded business leaders who see the positives of our town and work to promote and improve it.
Advertisement
Team Taree are the crowd behind the Love Taree Facebook page, and they practise what they preach, not just by helping business, but community also. And as of last November, all businesses in Taree belong to Team Taree (formerly Taree Business Chamber) whether they have elected to or not - and it doesn't cost them a cent.
Instead of the normal business chamber structure involving paid membership, they have what Team Taree vice president Anna Godfrey calls a "flat" hierarchy. "There's a whole bunch of people that chip in and get stuff done and it doesn't really matter about the traditional hierarchy of an organisation because that's just not how we roll," Anna explained.
"As far as we're concerned, if you live in Taree, you're on Team Taree! So welcome to the team."
Still on the subject of business, congratulations to a Taree icon, Dan's Ladies Wear on 90 years serving our community; another Lebanese family who has contributed much to our valley (today's photo).
Congratulations to the very talented Tinonee artist Rod Spicer whose oil painting "Strike-A-Light (Property) won the $3000 Peabody Wilpinjong Prize for Hanging Art at Art Unlimited which opened at Dunedoo in the Central West of NSW. We presume the inspiration for the art work was taken from the property of the same name in the upper reaches of the Manning.
And there's Margie Lewis, who at 62 years of age is about to tackle the 100 kilometre ultra marathon across the Simpson Desert. Margie has multiple sclerosis and has to manage her condition when she goes into long distance events.
Because of her MS, she doesn't put any extra pressure on herself to finish in a certain time. "I want to finish and enjoy myself. There have been times in my life when I couldn't even walk, so all this is a bonus."
Toni Bell
ACM editor
Manning, Great Lakes and Gloucester
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.