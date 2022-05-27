Manning River Times

On the Bench will appear on the Times Facebook Page from 4pm

Updated May 27 2022 - 4:26am, first published 3:00am
Group 3 Rugby League chief executive Mal Drury is the special guest on this week's On the Bench segment.

GARY Bridge is sidelined by COVID, however, the show must go on and On the Bench will feature as usual on the Manning River Times Facebook Page from 4pm.

