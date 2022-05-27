GARY Bridge is sidelined by COVID, however, the show must go on and On the Bench will feature as usual on the Manning River Times Facebook Page from 4pm.
Group Three Rugby League chief executive Mal Drury was the guest and he explained the problems faced in what he described as a 'diabolical' season, caused by the on-going wet weather and resulting closed fields.
He outlined the proposals adopted as a specially convened meeting of the group general committee held on Wednesday, May 25 to discuss the rain-marred start to the premiership. This includes reverting to a four team semi-final series as opposed to a final five.
This, he explained, will give the group an extra week to play postponed games, as is likely.
All this and more will be revealed in this week's On the Bench segment, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers, on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm today.
