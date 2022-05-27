Wallis Lake Fishermen's Co-op, Tuncurry has been awarded the top gong in this year's Seafood Excellence Awards.
Recognised throughout the Mid North Coast for its offering of fresh seafood every day, the co-op was named the State's best primary producer.
The awards showcase the best in the NSW seafood industry from retailers, suppliers, restaurateurs, individuals, and businesses, both locally and beyond.
Seven years have passed since the co-op was recognised for its outstanding achievements.
Back in 2015 the outlet was judged the best seafood business and best supplier in NSW (the equivalent to best primary producer).
Co-op manager, Suzie McEnally said the accolade was a wonderful recognition for the 45 ocean and estuary fishers who supplied catches to the outlet daily.
"It has been a hard slog over the past few years with reforms from NSW Fisheries, bushfires, drought and COVID," she said.
"It (award) shows our fishers are resilient and brings a bit of excitement for them, and this makes if feel worthwhile."
Moving into its 75th year, the co-op refuses to rest on its laurels, continuing to undertake improvements and necessary changes and striving to ensure the local community is supplied with top quality seafood.
"It is important for the community to access fresh seafood," Ms McEnally said.
"Our estuary is amazing when you consider how many producers we have here."
Sydney Fish Market CEO Greg Dyer, said: "We were seriously impressed by the high calibre of entries across all categories for this year's Seafood Excellence Awards.
"Congratulations to all winners who are shining examples of the innovation and excellence happening across all sectors of our industry."
The award winners will be put forward as the NSW nominees for the National Seafood Awards taking place in Brisbane in September.
The award winners will be put forward as the NSW nominees for the National Seafood Awards taking place in Brisbane in September.
