Family members of a man missing for almost 50 years have reached out to officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District for assistance.
Detectives are appealing for information from the public to locate the man, Brian Fulljames, who was last seen in Darwin around 1973.
Manning Great-Lakes Police District's Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Rod Blackman, said his detectives hoped to provide answers to Mr Fulljames' family.
"Missing persons cases have a long-term and traumatic toll on families, many of whom never get over their loved ones vanishing," Det Ch Insp Blackman said.
No family or associates have seen or heard from Mr Fulljames since the late 1970s. At that time, he was aged 34; he would now be 83.
A missing person's report was made by family members to officers attached to Manning Great Lake PD last December.
Detectives initiated nationwide inquiries which - to date - have been unsuccessful and officers are now appealing publicly for help from the public.
Family have told police he moved to Australia from New Zealand in 1968, living firstly in North Sydney before taking a job which saw him travelling around Australia. When he was last seen, Brian was employed as a skipper on a shrimp trawler in the Northern Territory; contact with his family ceased in the late 1970s.
Brian's family has told police that he had a love for sailing boats and co-owned boats with other members of the sailing community.
Family described Brian as being of Caucasian appearance, with dark brown hair, blue eyes, 160cm - 170cm tall. He has also been known by the name 'Brian James'.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information about Brian's whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
