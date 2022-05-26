Manning River Times
Manning Regional Art Gallery opening of Beneath the Layers and Where We Wander exhibitions

May 26 2022 - 10:00pm
Between the Layers, a collaborative exhibition of fibre art from two regional fibre groups, Gatherers and Fibre Artists Network, is on show at Manning Regional Art Gallery until July 2.

