Between the Layers, a collaborative exhibition of fibre art from two regional fibre groups, Gatherers and Fibre Artists Network, is on show at Manning Regional Art Gallery until July 2.
Many of the exhibiting fibre artists attended the official opening recently.
This exhibition is an exploration of contemporary fibre practice. Fibre and the layers they create often contain meaning, memories and experiences, and they can be hidden or revealed.
Exhibiting artists are: Faye Collier, Pauline Cosgrove, Pat Davidson, Louise Earnshaw, Vana Ford, Barbara Huntington, Jan Kiek, Pat Land, Janice McKay, Gloria Muddle, Kath Soper, Hadley Westwood, Kerry Wheeldon and Susie Williams.
Running in conjunction with the fibre art exhibition is 'Where We Wander", featuring the work of Manning local, Jessie Beard.
Jessie drew on her experience of being at home with a newborn baby during the COVID lockdown.
"Being cooped up makes you crave the outdoors," she said. "Having restrictions placed upon you of how far you can travel only makes your desire to go further, grow stronger.
"The past two years have impacted everyone's lives immensely but at the beginning of 2020 I would not have foreseen how pivotal they would become to my art practice.
"Being at home with a newborn baby, meant I relied on our walks around home in Old Bar and Wallabi Point, absorbing fresh air and a change of scenery. It was in these moments a true appreciation grew for the natural surroundings in our local area.
"I studied the way small details along the bush track changed and the way the beaches looked from one day to the next depending on the weather.
"My husband, daughter and I have been venturing out on weekends to discover what the Barrington Coast has to offer. These outings, being immersed in nature, has inspired each piece and ultimately contributed to the way my mark making has evolved.
"Through an accentuation of colour, movement and intricate details I am creating abstract landscape and nature inspired works that together can depict the place, a memory and associated emotions."
A third exhibition, "teapots and hounds" by Lucy Culliton and Kiata Mason is also available for viewing, depicting the familiar objects of domestic life, from homes to gardens, precious family objects and much-loved animal friends.
Manning Regional Art Gallery is located in Macquarie Street, Taree and is open Tuesday to Saturday - 10am to 4pm, closed Monday and Sunday.
