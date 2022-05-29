A $470,000 state-of-the-art fire truck was earlier this week delivered to Fire and Rescue NSW Forster depot.
The compressed air foam system (CAFs) class two pumper allows firefighters to tackle structural, chemical, petrol and grass fires using up to five times less water than older trucks.
Visiting Forster for the hand-over, Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery, Steph Cooke said the highly efficient system combines a foam concentrate with compressed air so that fire hoses would have superior 'knock down' capability, while also reducing the amount of smoke created by a blaze.
Fire and Rescue NSW acting commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said Fire and Rescue NSW provided its firefighters with modern vehicles with top-of-the-line capabilities to protect themselves and others.
"This new truck is part of a large roll-out of new response vehicles across NSW that will give Fire and Rescue NSW crews the edge when responding to emergencies," he said.
Fire and Rescue NSW replaces approximately 40 vehicles each year with brand new and modern vehicles, part of a $17 million NSW Government funded program.
"This innovative new asset is an example of how the NSW Government is investing in the best resources available to help firefighters be prepared for anything and to protect the irreplaceable," Ms Cooke said.
