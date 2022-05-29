Manning River Times

Fire and Rescue NSW replaces approximately 40 vehicles each year

May 29 2022 - 5:00am
Forster Fire and Rescue captain, Paul Langley and deputy commissioner and Steph Cooke with Forster fire fighters.

A $470,000 state-of-the-art fire truck was earlier this week delivered to Fire and Rescue NSW Forster depot.

