My Shout: A natural at child minding

JUST one week ago in this very space, this correspondent pondered what life would bring us in retirement.
We considered the possibilities... professional punting being one, although writing a book and gardening were soon cast aside. We didn't mention it at the time but we won't be going fishing anytime soon, either.
However, seven days later the situation has become clearer. When retirement comes and that probably won't be too far down the track, we're going into the child minding business.
We had our first real experience of child minding this week and we can say without hesitation that we're a natural. We would have comfortably earned three Dally M points in the child minder of the year award for our performance. Five stars even.
True, it was only for two nights but we consider that a reasonable apprenticeship. We hasten to add that we won't be in the market to mind any really young children. No babies. Probably not any youngster under the age of 10.
But first some history.
We answered a distress call from a close acquaintance last week. Employed as she is in local government, she was required to attend some junket in some plush location. London, Paris, Surfers Paradise, Cessnock, we can't rightly recall where she had to go junketing.
However, there was the matter of her school aged offspring who needed minding for a couple of nights. Into the breach, albeit somewhat apprehensively, stepped this correspondent.
Of course this meant a sacrifice... we had to forgo our traditional Monday night hotel visit, but all for the greater good. That's why God invented stubbies.
The two nights passed without incident apart from the family dog's incessant barking. And that can only be a testament to our child minding prowess.
There were no tantrums. No acts of petulance. No talking back. And the child was well behaved as well.
So as soon as our time is finished here we shall be enrolling in child minding classes.
We're not sure if that'll entail a trip to TAFE, but we're sure all will be revealed in the fullness of time, as the politicians say. Or at least the Labor and independent representatives do. There's not too many of the other variety left after last weekend, but here's not the place to gloat.
In no time whatsoever we'll have Struggle Street converted into a child minding facility. We understand it's a lucrative trade, so a fortune awaits to ensure we live the winter of our life in luxury.
We'll keep the little mites occupied with a variety of activities that will prepare them for later life. Cooking. Cleaning. Washing. Gardening. Ironing.
Yes, child labour. We've long been a fan.
Retirement is looking better by the day.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
