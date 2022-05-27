Manning River Times

Taree's postponed Coastal Premier League games starting to add up

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 27 2022 - 4:00am
Drew Cini and Sam Miller both made their first grade debut for Taree Wildcats in this year's Coastal Premier League. The gamed was played at Coffs Harbour. Photo Taree Wildcats

TAREE Wildcats will face the prospect of playing five catch-up games in the Coastal Premier League football competition after Saturday's encounter against Boambee at Boambee was postponed due to the wet weather.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

