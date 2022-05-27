TAREE Wildcats will face the prospect of playing five catch-up games in the Coastal Premier League football competition after Saturday's encounter against Boambee at Boambee was postponed due to the wet weather.
That's concerning enough, particularly with rain forecast to continue into winter.
However, Taree coach Shannon Hall explained that the majority of Taree's vcatch-up matches are away fixtures against clubs in the Coffs Harbour area. He said that's going to be a logistical nightmare for the club.
"Because the CPL increased the competition to add two more clubs this year, it meant the season was to run for 22 weeks with no breaks,'' Hall said.
He said playing the games midweek is not an option due to the travel involved.
"So they want us to play those washed out games, by playing double headers on Saturday and Sunday.
"Blokes of my age, like Ricky Campbell, we just can't play two games on the one weekend. And there's also other considerations, other players have work and family commitments.
"I guess it is something we're just going to have to deal with, but it is going to be difficult for everyone.''
Last weekend only two CPL games from a possible six went ahead because of the rain. Taree's match against Macleay was one of the causalities. This was to be played at Omaru Park.
Forster-Tuncurry based Southern United also had their game against Coffs Harbour club Northern Storm postponed last weekend due to the weather. This was to be played at Boronia Park at Forster.
Like Taree, Southern also had a number of postponed games to make-up. The Ospreys are due to play Sawtell at Toormina tomorrow.
Mid Coast Football is another club enduring a disrupted season, playing in the National Premier League Women's competition based in Newcastle.
The Middies are due to face fellow strugglers New Lambton in Newcastle on Sunday.
