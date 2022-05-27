OLD Bar Pirates captain-coach Mick Henry admits the disrupted start to the Group Three Rugby League season is taking a toll on his players.
The competition was to kickoff on Saturday, May 7. However, going into this weekend the Pirates haven't played a game due to the ongoing wet weather and resulting closed fields.
"It's hard to keep players motivated when we're not getting a game. We've already had one or two pull the pin,'' Henry said.
"It just hard to organise your life at the moment. At 4pm Tuesdays and Thursdays we don't know where or if we're going to train. Last weekend was a kick in the guts, we thought we were right to finally get a game, then it was called off at the last minute.''
The Pirates were due to play Wingham last Sunday, originally at Wingham before the game was switched to Taree Rugby Park.
However, rugby park was closed early on Sunday morning due to heavy overnight rain.
Wingham then tried to book the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry, only to be told this was also too wet.
Old Bar is scheduled to meet Macleay Valley at Kempsey on Sunday at Verge Street Oval. The Mustangs were to tackle Port City at Kempsey last Sunday, but this was also called off on Sunday morning when conditions deteriorated in heavy rain.
"Apparently the ground isn't too bad at the moment, but we're supposed to be getting more rain,'' Henry said.
At the time of writing all sports fields in Kempsey and South West Rocks remain closed.
Henry said that 'nothing has changed' regarding the makeup of his 17 strong side.
"We don't have any injuries - we haven't been playing any games,'' he said.
The Mustangs have had one match this season when comfortably beaten by Port Macquarie Sharks.
Meanwhile, Taree City will look to erase the memories of a heavy loss to Forster-Tuncurry last Saturday in their game against Wauchope scheduled for Wauchope tomorrow.
The Bulls were beaten 48-6 after being down 18-6 at halftime.
Captain-coach Trae Clark said his side struggled in the second half against the Hawks, due in the main to a lack of training. This was also Forster's second game of the season, while Taree were having their first hit-out.
Wauchope upset Port Sharks in their game at Port Macquarie last week. The Blues held on for a 14-12 result in the match played at Port Macquarie.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
