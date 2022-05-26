Taree and District Eisteddfod piano results 2022

The 55th Taree and District Eisteddfod is underway at Manning Entertainment Centre.
An estimated 5000 entrants are taking part in this year's eisteddfod which will conclude with the grand concert on Saturday, June 11.
Friday, May 20
Section 101 Novice Piano solo 6 years and under
1st- Jacob Omal
Section 102 Novice Piano solo 8 years and under
1st- Matilda Amico 2nd- Kiera Ma
Section 106 Restricted Piano Solo 8 years and under
1st-Clara Bailey-Hepburn 2nd- Mano Wechtler-Heyden 3rd- Kiera Ma HC - Matilda Amico
Enc- Lachlan Zeng & Jacob Omal
Section 112 Piano solo 8 years and under
1st- William Foster 2nd- Clara Bailey-Hepburn 3rd- Matilda Amico HC- Mano Wechtler-Heyden
Section 142 Preliminary grade Piano Solo
1st- Clara Bailey-Hepburn 2nd- Phoenix Devir 3rd - Matilda Amico HC- Lillian Scanlon
Section 107 Restricted Piano Solo 10 years and under
1st- Tynan Mackney 2nd- Sylvie Crichton 3rd- Jiayi Li HC- Olley Murray
Section 113 Piano Solo 10 years and under
1st- Sylvie Crichton 2nd- Noah Cross HC- Tristan Ma
Section 119 Piano Solo pre 1900 10 years and under
1st- Kristen Hill
Section 125 Piano Solo post 1900 10 years and under
1st- Tristan Ma
Section 130 Piano Solo TV/Stage/Film 10 years and under
1st- Tynan Mackney
Section 136 Piano Solo Jazz/ blues /boogie
1st- Tynan Mackney HC- Olley Murray
Section 151 Australian Piano Solo 10 years and under
1st- Jiayi Li 2nd- Kirsten Hill HC- Matisse Gerard
Section 141 P Plate Piano Solo
1st-Amelia Williams
Section 143 First Grade Piano Solo
1st- Hiu Lam Frances Chan
Section 144 Second Grade Piano Solo
1st- Mano Wechtler- Heyden
Section 108 Restricted Piano Solo 12 years and under
1st- Hien Nguyen 2nd- Grace Hill 3rd- Archie Armstrong HC- Heath Bailey- Hepburn
Section 104 Novice Piano Solo 12 years and under
1st- Macie Tuira
Section 114 Piano Solo 12 years and under
1st- Marija Tutman 2nd- Heath Bailey-Hepburn 3rd- Lin Zhao LimSchneider HC- Nicholas Kennewell
Section 120 Piano Solo pre 1900 12 years and under
1st- Lin Zhao Limschneider
Saturday, May 21
Section 126 Piano Solo Post 1900 12 years and under
1st-Grace Hill HC- Bella Stevenson
Section 131 Piano Solo TV/Stage/Film 12 years and under
1st- Grace Hill
Section 137 Piano Solo Jazz/blues/boogie 12 years and under
1st- Heath Bailey-Hepburn 2nd- Rosie Agnew
Section 152 Australian Piano Solo 12 years and under
1st- Marija Tutman
Section 171A St Work 12 years and under
1st- Marija Tutman
Section 146 Fourth Grade Piano Solo
1st-Nicholas Zhang
Section 168 Junior Piano Championship 12 years and under
1st- Jiayi Li 2nd- Hien Nguyan 3rd- Marija Tutman Enc- Bella Stevensen & Anwar Ali
Presentation of Awards
Junior Piano Championship - Jiayi Li
Junior Encouragement Award - Marija Tutman
Aggregate Point Score
8 years and under - Clara Bailey-Hepburn
10 years and under- Jiayi Li
12 years and under- Hien Nguyan
Mid Coast Encouragement vouchers
8 years and under- Clara Bailey-Hepburn
10 years and under- Sylvie Crichton
12 years and under- Grace Hill
Section 109 Restricted Piano Solo 14 years and under
1st- Callen Peterson 2nd- Aleisha Simpson
Section 115 Piano Solo 14 years and under
1st- Joshua Walraven 2nd- Callan Peterson
Section 116 Piano Solo 16 years and under
1st- Katie Hilberts 2nd- Riley Brown 3rd- Charlotte Day
Section 122 Piano Solo Pre 1900
1st- Alistair Scott 2nd- Katie Hilberts 3rd- Riley Brown
Section 128 Piano Solo Post 1900
1st- Katie Hilberts 2nd- Riley Brown HC- Alistair Scott
Section 171C Set Work
1sr- Alistair Scott
Section 121 Piano Solo pre 1900 14 years and under
1st- Nicholas Zhang 2nd Januja Chandrasekera
Section 127 Piano Solo Post 1900
1st- Joshua Walraven
Section 153 Australian Piano Solo
1st- William Bryant 2nd- Januja Chandrasekera
Section 171B Set Work 14 years and under
1st- Ridge Chang HC- Nicholas Chang
Section 110 Restricted Piano Solo 16 years and under
1st- William Bryant 2nd- Lachlan Plew 3rd- Isobel Butler- Kwa
Sunday, May 22
Section 117 Piano Solo 17 years and over
1st- Helen Nevell HC- Gillian Herbert
Section 123 Piano Solo pre 1900 17 years and over
1st- Helen Nevell 2nd- Gillian Herbert HC- Indianna Day & Cameron Waugh
Section 129 Piano Solo post 1900 17 years and over
1st- Helen Nevell
Section 171D Set Work 17 years and over
1st-Helen Nevell
Section 150 Eighth Grade Piano Solo
1st- Ben Butler-Kwa
Section 140 Piano Solo Jazz/blues/boogie 17 years and over
1st- Ben Butler Kwa HC- Cameron Waugh
Section 134 Piano Solo TV/Stage/Film 17 years and over
1st- Gillian Herbert
Section 169 Intermediate Piano Championship 16 years and under
1st- Joshua Walraven 2nd- Ridge Chang 3rd- Riley Brown and Alistair Scott
Section 170 Senior Piano Championship 17 years and over
1st- Mitchell Brown 2nd- Helen Nevell 3rd- Ben Butler-Kwa
Intermediate Piano Championship - Joshua Walraven
Senior Piano Championship- Mitchell Brown
Intermediate Encouragement Award - Katie Hilberts
Senior Encouragement Award- Helen Nevell
Aggregate Point score:
14 years and under- Joshua Walraven
16 years and under- Alistair Scott
17 years and over- Mitchell Brown
Overall aggregate winner- Joshua Walraven
Mid Coast Encouragement vouchers:
14 years and under- Aleisha Simpson
16 years and under- Charlotte Day
17 years and over- Ben Butler- Kwa
The Denva Bird Memorial Award- Riley Brown
Canteen Scholarship Award towards tuition - Alistair Scott
Smile Scholarships: Joshua Walraven and Ridge Chang
