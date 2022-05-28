Manning River Times

Improvements enable clubhouse to operate as emergency evacuation centre

May 28 2022 - 2:00am
Steph Cooke with Lower North Coast SLS president, Brian Wilcox at Black Head this week.

A $122,881 State government grant will upgrade facilities and improve accessibility at Black Head Surf Life Saving Club.

