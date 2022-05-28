A $122,881 State government grant will upgrade facilities and improve accessibility at Black Head Surf Life Saving Club.
The improvements, which include weatherproofing and construction of new walls and soundproofing, will enable the clubhouse to operate as an emergency evacuation centre.
Advertisement
Announcing the grant funding in Black Head earlier this week, Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery, Steph Cooke said the project would reduce the risk of the clubhouse suffering damage when faced with a fire or flood.
"The 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires had a significant impact on many townships in the Myall Lakes area and it's important that we're better prepared for any future disaster or challenge this community may face," Ms Cooke said.
"Mitigation works to manage and beautify the cliff wall behind the clubhouse and weatherproof the south side of the building are vital to reduce the building's bush fire risk, ensuring members of the local community can safely shelter in the event of a disaster," Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said.
Funding would also improve the club's audio-visuals with a new sound and video feed from the nearby Anzac memorial into the building.
Additionally, beach matting will be installed and wheelchair access improved to enhance accessibility to the beach.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.