Manning River Times
What's on

Taree Parkinson's Support Group morning tea

May 26 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkinson's nurse to address support group

Parkinson's nurse Jody Lloyd is the guest speaker at the next Taree Parkinson's Support Group meeting on Friday, June 3.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.