Parkinson's nurse to address support group

Parkinson's nurse Jody Lloyd is the guest speaker at the next Taree Parkinson's Support Group meeting on Friday, June 3.
The support group meets on the first Friday of the month at the Taree Presbyterian Church hall in Albert Street, across from the Catholic Church, at 10am.
They welcome all people with Parkinson's, their carers, friends and supporters. T
Members meet for morning tea, with guest speakers on topics of interest, and informal discussion.
COVID-19 screening and social distancing will apply.
For more information contact: Parkinson's Nurse at Port Macquarie, Jody, phone 0428 088 756; Annette Cleveland clevos54@bigpond.net.au, or Geoff Whale gnrwhale@tpg.com.au
