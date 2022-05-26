Manning River Times

Defence a winner for touch footballer Lochie Polson

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated May 26 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW primary schools touch football representative is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week.

LOCHIE Polson thinks it was his defence that swayed selectors into naming him in the NSW Primary Schools touch football side to play in the Australian championships in Wagga later this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.