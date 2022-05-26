LOCHIE Polson thinks it was his defence that swayed selectors into naming him in the NSW Primary Schools touch football side to play in the Australian championships in Wagga later this year.
The Cundletown Public School student has been selected on the wing for the team to go to Wagga from October 30 to November 5.
For his efforts Lochie is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open at Iguana.
He was a member of the Hunter PSSA side that won the State titles held recently in Tuggerah. Hunter played 14 games for 11 wins and three draws.
The side defeated Sydney East 4-3 in a closely fought final to claim the championship.
Lochie scored seven touch downs in the 14 games. However, he was happier with his defence, as he only conceded one try to an opposite number in the tournament.
However, he said he wasn't sure if he'd done enough to gain a spot in the NSW side, saying it was 'pretty good' when he was informed of his selection.
He'll now have to attend a training camp with his fellow NSW players at a date to be determined, although it will probably be just before they head to Wagga. NSW will be one of the favourites for the national championship.
Lochie was selected in the Hunter squad following trials played in Newcastle in March.
He leads a busy sporting life, mixing touch with rugby league and hockey.
He played league and touch with the Taree Panthers.
His side won the Taree junior touch football grand final last season while he has been selected to play for Taree in the State Junior Cup for the past three years. In club games or at State Junior Cup he usually plays in the middle.
However, a combination of wet weather and the pandemic has resulted in the cup being cancelled on two occasions.
The junior league season is also off to a wet start.
Lochie plays fullback for the Panthers under 12s and they've had a win and a loss from two games. League and hockey can sometimes clash on a Saturday morning. Lochie is in the Tigers division two team in the Manning junior competition.
"Footy,'' he replied immediately when asked which sport he choses and he thinks the Panthers should have a side good enough to challenge for the premiership this season.
However, he added that at least he knows he'll get a game of hockey regardless of the weather as matches are played on the Manning association's two synthetic surface fields.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
