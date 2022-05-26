Manning River Times
Club Taree Golden Oldies June lunch meeting

Updated May 26 2022 - 3:49am, first published 3:35am
Hank De Wright, Marie McFarlane and Helen Melham at the February Golden Oldies gathering.

Club Taree Golden Oldies next meet on Monday, June 6 for lunch and entertainment.

