Club Taree Golden Oldies next meet on Monday, June 6 for lunch and entertainment.
Luncheon meetings are held on the first Monday of the month unless that Monday is a public holiday, then members meet on the second Monday.
The gatherings include a two-course meal, plus a raffle, trading table and entertainment.
It's where you find new friends and meet up with old friends. New members are always welcome (carers also). You have to be 50 years of age or older and be a financial member of Club Taree.
The venue is Club Taree, 121 Wingham Road, Taree. Doors open at 10am, to be seated by 10.45am.
Contact: president Judy Woods - 6550 0064 - 0413 153 211; vice president Denise Karlson - 6551 0238; secretary Vicki Atkinson - 0499 515 082; treasurer Virginia De Wright - 0448 569 127.
