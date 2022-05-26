MANNING Ratz Rugby Club president Steve Rees said he is happy to speak to Group Three Rugby League clubs regarding switching matches to Taree Rugby Park this season if the wet weather continues and grounds remain closed..
Wingham had hoped to move their match against Old Bar to rugby park last Sunday when the Wingham Sporting Complex was shut. However, this was thwarted by heavy rain on Saturday night.
"We're community clubs,'' Mr Rees said.
"It doesn't matter if it's rugby or league, we want to see people playing football. If the clubs want to use our ground then we'll talk to them, although obviously it will depend on the state of our ground.''
The Ratz lease Taree Rugby Park.
Mr Rees said the Ratz are willing to negotiate with their league counterparts regarding the cost of ground hire. He added that this could be a way for the Ratz to recoup some finances due to a lack of home games the club will have this year with the Lower North Coast Rugby competition reduced to three clubs.
