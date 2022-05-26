Manning River Times

Ratz Rugby happy to speak to Group 3 clubs about playing games at Taree Rugby Park

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 26 2022 - 5:00am
Manning Ratz captain-coach makes a run in a game at Taree Rugby Park. Group 3 Rugby League games could be played there this year if the wet weather continues.

MANNING Ratz Rugby Club president Steve Rees said he is happy to speak to Group Three Rugby League clubs regarding switching matches to Taree Rugby Park this season if the wet weather continues and grounds remain closed..

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

