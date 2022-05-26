MidCoast Council is extending the contract with the YMCA to manage four aquatic centres for a further 12 months, it was decided at council's ordinary meeting on Wednesday, May 25.
The contracts for the pools at Forster, Taree, Wingham and Tea Gardens are due to expire on June 30, 2022.
Advertisement
This does not mean, however, that the planned review of management and operation of all public and community swimming pools in the MidCoast Local Government Area (not just the YMCA-managed centres) will not take place.
At the February 23, 2022 MidCoast Council meeting it was resolved that a review of management and operation of the pools be carried out.
However, at a council workshop regarding the review process, staff outlined that the timeline of the work involved would be around 46-52 weeks.
The extension of the YMCA contract for the four aquatic centres means the pools can continue to be operated as usual while the review is being undertaken.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.