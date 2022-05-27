TAREE'S Emma Sewell had her last triathlon hitout before she heads to the 70.3 half ironman world championship triathlon at Utah in October, when she was a member of the Forster Tri team that won division four of the State club championships in Forster last Saturday.
The home club went into the last race of the season in second place, but secured enough points to claim the crown.
Emma and her dad, Richard, both qualified for Utah from the Australian event held this month at Port Macquarie.
The 21-year-old from Cundletown, will contest the 18-24 years division, her dad the 50-54. Emma completed the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run in 5 hours 40, winning her division.
Emma and Richard will now start their preparation for the world champions.
"I'll train seven days a week, but take a day off here and there, maybe once a month,'' she explained.
Richard is a veteran of numerous forays to the world ironman triathlon held in Hawaii, also run in October,
The world champs will be run on October 28-29.
