Richard and Emma Sewell start preparations for 70.3 half ironman triathlon world championship

By Mick McDonald
May 27 2022 - 7:00am
Cundletown's Emma Sewell (right) and Forster Tri Club president Margaret Gordon at last weekend's State club championships held at Forster.

TAREE'S Emma Sewell had her last triathlon hitout before she heads to the 70.3 half ironman world championship triathlon at Utah in October, when she was a member of the Forster Tri team that won division four of the State club championships in Forster last Saturday.

