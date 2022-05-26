The Riverside Reserve at Wingham Brush will be closed to the public from Monday, May 30.
MidCoast Council will commence work to create formalised paved parking spaces, landscaping, and installation of bollards and a retaining wall.
The project has been a long time coming, with the March 2021 floods and continuous wet weather meaning the project had to be postponed.
In addition to the improvements, council will also be replacing flood damaged facilities, installing picnic tables, and refurbishing amenities, thanks to a $100,000 grant.
Council also received a grant of $223,610 to restore flying fox habitat post floods,
"The grant will include revegetation and weed control rehabilitating eight hectares of land in the coming years, also helping to restore the endangered low land rainforest," council says on its website.
The work is expected to take eight weeks, weather permitting.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
