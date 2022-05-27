THERE'S a spirit of camaraderie between the three clubs remaining in this season's Lower North Coast Rugby Union competition.
Manning Ratz president Steve Rees said this.
Advertisement
The LNC premiership was reduced to the three clubs, the Ratz, Forster-Tuncurry and Wallamba this year following the loss of Wauchope Thunder and Old Bar Clams in the off-season.
Mr Rees said the situation is 'far from ideal' but added the clubs are determined to make the season as successful as possible.
"It's like the old days of rugby - the clubs are coming together for a beer after the game and there's real camaraderie there,'' he said.
Mr Rees added the clubs have even been helping each other out by supplying players when teams are short in both the men's and women's 10s competitions. Mr Rees claims there has been no input from the Mid North Coast Zone as to how the season is faring.
"They basically told us to do our best and that's what we're doing,'' he said.
The Ratz meet competition pacesetters Wallamba Bulls tomorrow at Taree Rugby Park, Mr Rees describing the Bulls as 'the benchmark.'
He added the club is progressing soundly and said youngsters Chris Watson and Nathan Bucchalz are showing promise while Daniel Thorpe has been solid. Numbers at training have been consistent.
The Ratz will wear black arm bands while there will be a minute's silence observed tomorrow in memory of former coach and president Garry Smith, who passed last Sunday. "Garry and his wife, Judy, were massive parts of our club,'' Mr Rees said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.