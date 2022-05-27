Lansdowne Valley News: a night of the blues

Lansdowne Fishing Club
This week is the Lansdowne Fishing Club's end of the month raffle draw, and the prize is a coffee table made and donated by one of their members. This will be drawn after the usual raffles are completed.
Lansdowne Soccer Club
The Lansdowne Soccer club results for last weekend were that the men's team did not play due to the weather conditions. The ladies' team lost their game 4-2 against Pacific Palms.
This week the ladies' team will play at Lansdowne this evening, Friday May 27 commencing at 6.30pm. The men's team will play at Nabiac on Saturday May 28 commencing at 3pm. Good luck to both teams
Musical evening
The Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall will have another evening of amazing entertainment with the Weeping Willows plus Nick Charles on Saturday evening, June 11commencing at 7pm.
The Weeping Willows will open the show and are 2021 CMAA Golden Guitar award winners and are launching their brand new EP. Willows Andrew Wrigglesworth and Laura Coates are a couple of old souls, steeped in Bluegrass tradition and draped in Gothic Americana imagery. They regale their audiences with stories of sunshine and romance, God and the devil, murder and decay and their performances always delight, according to their website.
Nick Charles is launching his ninth solo album, Guitar Music. The Age has labelled him "Australia's virtuoso of acoustic roots and blues," gathering every blues, folk and signwriting award this country has to offer. These include Port Fairy Folk Festival Artist of the Year, The Age Blues Album of the Year, twice winner of the Australian Song Contest and every Australian blues award multiple times.
His music draws on the rich history of fingerstyle blues, ragtime, and early jazz, with an instinctive eclectic melodic sense and he has toured the USA 13 times in recent years, performing more than 300 shows there.
You can use your $25 Discover Vouchers for this show by booking on Humanitix
There will be tasty homemade tasty snacks, tea and coffee and cake for purchase, but you are welcome to take along your snacks and drinks.
Phone Rita on 5591 6017 for further information or for phone bookings.
Lansdowne Public School
The Lansdowne Public School would like to know if anyone in our community has children that will be beginning school next year and planning to enrol them in the Lansdowne school. If so, could parents please contact the school office on 6556 7147. Their Little Learners Kindergarten Transition Program will begin in Term 3.
Small Halls Resilience Tour
The Johns River Concert and Dinner being held at the hall as part of the Festival of Small Halls Resilience Tour 2022 is just over a week away and tickets are selling fast.
Tickets are $15 per head ($10 concession) for the concert, with dinner being $10 per head.
Excellent value and a good night out.
This is an exciting event for their hall and community, and they look forward to the concert, which will be held on June 2, with doors open at 5.45pm. Dinner commences at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm.
Celebrated songwriters Ash Bell and Sara Tindley, and emotive troubadour, Melanie Horsnell will be the feature performers at the concert.
Tickets are available directly from the Festival of Small Halls website at festivalofsmallhalls.com/current-tours/autumn-tour-2022-nsw and from Rosie's Café in Johns River.
Proceeds from food and drink sales will be assisting to raise funds for their community hall and the Johns River Rural Fire Service.
They look forward to seeing you on the night.
