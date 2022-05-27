Lansdowne Valley News: a night of the blues

The Weeping Willows will open the show and are 2021 CMAA Golden Guitar award winners and are launching their brand new EP. Willows Andrew Wrigglesworth and Laura Coates are a couple of old souls, steeped in Bluegrass tradition and draped in Gothic Americana imagery. They regale their audiences with stories of sunshine and romance, God and the devil, murder and decay and their performances always delight, according to their website.